Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target to $1.50

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 41.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.16.

NASDAQ RIDE opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $494.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $21.92.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chuan D. Vo purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

