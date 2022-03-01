Royal Bank of Canada Increases Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$63.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.18.

Shares of TOY traded down C$1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$45.36. 227,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,125. The firm has a market cap of C$4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.53. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$31.89 and a 12-month high of C$54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

