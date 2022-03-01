Royal Bank of Canada Sells 12,251 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,251 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of Papa John’s International worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 36.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,876,000 after buying an additional 61,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 119.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after buying an additional 209,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,505,000 after buying an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PZZA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $106.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5,341.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,000.00%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.