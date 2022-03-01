Royal Bank of Canada Sells 14,990 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,990 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.97% of Kelly Services worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KELYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $31,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,824 shares of company stock worth $171,291. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $835.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Kelly Services had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Kelly Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

