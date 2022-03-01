Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.82% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 43,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

