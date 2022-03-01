Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) to “Outperform”

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$10.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GIP. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Green Impact Partners from C$11.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

CVE:GIP traded up C$0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.50. 23,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,448. The company has a market cap of C$171.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.42. Green Impact Partners has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

