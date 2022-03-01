RTCORE (OTCMKTS:PPPS) Trading Down 7.7%

RTCORE Inc (OTCMKTS:PPPS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25.

About RTCORE (OTCMKTS:PPPS)

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

