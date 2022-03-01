RWS (LON:RWS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $446.00

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 446 ($5.98) and last traded at GBX 446 ($5.98), with a volume of 138722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($6.17).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RWS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.87) price objective on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. dropped their target price on shares of RWS from GBX 750 ($10.06) to GBX 745 ($10.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.26) target price on shares of RWS in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($10.00) target price on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 747.50 ($10.03).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 540.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 595.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.85%.

In other news, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 599 ($8.04) per share, for a total transaction of £29,950 ($40,185.16).

RWS Company Profile (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

