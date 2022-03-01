RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $595.55

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 595.55 ($7.99) and traded as low as GBX 451 ($6.05). RWS shares last traded at GBX 460 ($6.17), with a volume of 669,401 shares changing hands.

RWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. cut their target price on RWS from GBX 750 ($10.06) to GBX 745 ($10.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($10.00) target price on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.26) price target on shares of RWS in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.87) target price on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 747.50 ($10.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 540.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 595.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. RWS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.85%.

In other RWS news, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 599 ($8.04) per share, with a total value of £29,950 ($40,185.16).

RWS Company Profile (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

