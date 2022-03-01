Ryan S. Napierski Sells 25,000 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NUS stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.20. 728,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,052. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after buying an additional 67,710 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after buying an additional 347,985 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.