RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05.

Get RYU Apparel alerts:

RYU Apparel Company Profile (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RYU Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYU Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.