RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05.
RYU Apparel Company Profile (CVE:RYU)
