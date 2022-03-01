S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $404.00

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 404 ($5.42) and last traded at GBX 412.50 ($5.53), with a volume of 3098958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 469 ($6.29).
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFOR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised shares of S4 Capital to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.73) to GBX 730 ($9.79) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.75) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.75) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 863.33 ($11.58).
The company has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 533.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 654.11.
S4 Capital Company Profile (LON:SFOR)
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
