S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $404.00

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 404 ($5.42) and last traded at GBX 412.50 ($5.53), with a volume of 3098958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 469 ($6.29).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFOR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised shares of S4 Capital to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.73) to GBX 730 ($9.79) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.75) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.75) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 863.33 ($11.58).

The company has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 533.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 654.11.

In related news, insider Paul Roy acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.79) per share, with a total value of £404,800 ($543,136.99). Also, insider Scott Spirit acquired 9,250 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 535 ($7.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,487.50 ($66,399.44). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 99,250 shares of company stock valued at $50,668,750.

S4 Capital Company Profile (LON:SFOR)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

