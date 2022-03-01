SafeCapital Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $6,546.70 and approximately $15.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00018106 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000170 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001003 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

