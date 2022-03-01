SafeCoin Price Up 32.4% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 44.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $10.24 million and $47,708.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,903.29 or 1.00004305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00071359 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.52 or 0.00226696 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00012329 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00141007 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.52 or 0.00283633 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003543 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00028413 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

