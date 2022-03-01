SafeInsure (SINS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $47.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 29.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 49.2% against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $19,586.93 and approximately $47.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00017492 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001003 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,308,634 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.