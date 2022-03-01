SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $789.24 Million

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $789.24 million and approximately $119,819.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00043175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.53 or 0.06755496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,603.48 or 1.00207643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00048331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002784 BTC.

About SafeMoon

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

