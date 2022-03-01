Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Holdings Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.25% of Safety Insurance Group worth $14,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 47,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,038,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.45 and a 1-year high of $88.28.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.46. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In related news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $54,677.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 741 shares of company stock worth $60,701 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

