SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Wedbush

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

SAIL traded up $4.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,708. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $63.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $91,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,195 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

