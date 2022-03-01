SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $41.37, but opened at $43.99. SailPoint Technologies shares last traded at $45.72, with a volume of 54,345 shares traded.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research cut SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

In other news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $353,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $91,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,195. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

