salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $481,344.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $481,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total transaction of $452,916.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $452,272.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total transaction of $455,193.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $483,506.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $477,158.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $488,405.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total transaction of $505,172.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.88, for a total transaction of $503,424.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $501,952.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $522,100.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.89. 12,492,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,913,500. The stock has a market cap of $205.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.41, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $767,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in salesforce.com by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $335.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.54.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

