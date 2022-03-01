salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $481,344.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $481,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total transaction of $452,916.00.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $452,272.00.
- On Friday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total transaction of $455,193.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $483,506.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $477,158.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $488,405.00.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total transaction of $505,172.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.88, for a total transaction of $503,424.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $501,952.00.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $522,100.00.
Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.89. 12,492,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,913,500. The stock has a market cap of $205.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.41, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $767,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in salesforce.com by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.
CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $335.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.54.
salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
