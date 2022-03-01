salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Decreased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,744 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $18,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 852 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $335.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.54.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,959 shares of company stock valued at $41,240,700 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $211.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,798,044. The company has a market capitalization of $208.28 billion, a PE ratio of 116.32, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.51.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

