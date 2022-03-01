salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.37 billion-$7.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.26 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.640 EPS.
Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.50. 537,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,798,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $205.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.32, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.76 and its 200-day moving average is $258.51. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total transaction of $452,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,959 shares of company stock worth $41,240,700. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,695 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 333,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $90,532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About salesforce.com (Get Rating)
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
