salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.37 billion-$7.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.26 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.640 EPS.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.50. 537,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,798,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $205.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.32, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.76 and its 200-day moving average is $258.51. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $335.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.54.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total transaction of $452,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,959 shares of company stock worth $41,240,700. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,695 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 333,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $90,532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

