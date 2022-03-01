salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $208.89. 12,492,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,913,500. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.54.

In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 173,259 shares of company stock valued at $41,722,044 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

