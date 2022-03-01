salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.620-$4.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $32 billion-$32.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.78 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.930-$0.940 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.50. The company had a trading volume of 537,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,798,044. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.51. salesforce.com has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $205.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.32, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.54.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total transaction of $452,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $97,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,959 shares of company stock valued at $41,240,700 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 333,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $90,532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.