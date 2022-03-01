Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Stock Position Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,765 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,844 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.73% of Salisbury Bancorp worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 18.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $59.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.63.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

