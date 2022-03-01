Sallie R. Larsen Sells 4,506 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 4,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $801,031.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LPLA stock traded down $15.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,299. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.03 and a 52 week high of $196.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

About LPL Financial (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.