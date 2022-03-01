Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65.
About Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)
