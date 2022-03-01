Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.12

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.12 and last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 4894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.
SSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sasol (SSL)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.