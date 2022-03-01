Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Short Interest Down 95.2% in February

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the January 31st total of 82,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Save Foods stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. Save Foods has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Save Foods stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) by 295.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.96% of Save Foods worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Save Foods, Inc engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

