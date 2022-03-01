Scala Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $790,373.36 and approximately $12,682.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

