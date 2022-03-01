Scapa Group (OTCMKTS:SXGAF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Scapa Group plc (OTCMKTS:SXGAF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.91.
About Scapa Group (OTCMKTS:SXGAF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scapa Group (SXGAF)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Scapa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scapa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.