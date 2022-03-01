Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Raised to Buy at HSBC

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBGSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($168.54) to €160.00 ($179.78) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.47. 443,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,480. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $40.45.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

