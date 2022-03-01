Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($168.54) to €160.00 ($179.78) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

SBGSY stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.47. 443,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $40.45.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.