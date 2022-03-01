Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 8,451 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 158,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 30,105 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,208 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 134,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 46,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.05.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $490,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $816,528.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,227 shares of company stock worth $10,611,590. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

