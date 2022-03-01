Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Silk Road Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SILK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 21.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,958,000 after buying an additional 521,628 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $23,341,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $23,360,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 13.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,351,000 after buying an additional 407,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 162.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 575,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after buying an additional 356,271 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SILK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.67. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 52.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

