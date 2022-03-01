Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 94,856 Shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,856 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Cohn Robbins worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Cohn Robbins by 33.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in Cohn Robbins by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohn Robbins by 50.0% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRHC opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

