Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,402 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in WEX by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,464,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WEX by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,185,000 after buying an additional 129,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in WEX by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $168.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.77. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $232.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.37, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.09.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Profile (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.