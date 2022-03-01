Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) by 730.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,085 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMHC. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $21.07.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.90%.

HMHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (Get Rating)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.