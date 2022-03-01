Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 198.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,822,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,154,000 after buying an additional 1,211,498 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 3,497.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,676,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,907,000 after buying an additional 1,629,916 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 114.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 88,710 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 165,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 123,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 453.33%.
Clearway Energy Profile (Get Rating)
Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.
