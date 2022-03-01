Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,365 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,324,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,856,000 after acquiring an additional 76,473 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $891,436,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,806,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,969.19.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,523.35 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,549.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1,719.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

