Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 79,007 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 13.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 497,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 59,779 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.6% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 87,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter worth about $4,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $30.98.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

