Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,260 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 1.21% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,832,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 290,209 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,177,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 113,800 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after buying an additional 5,639,392 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mereo BioPharma Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

MREO opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.