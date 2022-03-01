Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 14,262 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,262 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average of $35.98. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

