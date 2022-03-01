Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 65,400 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,681 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after buying an additional 1,626,033 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,370,000 after buying an additional 736,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DoorDash by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,075,000 after buying an additional 2,213,829 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,605,605.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $206,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,345 shares of company stock worth $64,864,542 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $104.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.50 and a beta of -0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.42. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KGI Securities raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

