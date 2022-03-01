Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Stock Position Cut by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,065 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.8% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned about 0.38% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $18,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,909. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $33.54.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.