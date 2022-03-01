Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.0% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,712,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 395.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 32,651 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 106,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 376,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,360,000 after buying an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $55.33. 70,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,996. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.23. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $57.75.

