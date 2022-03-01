Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is McAdam LLC’s 5th Largest Position

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,834,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,575 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned 0.24% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $71,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

SCHF stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.58. The stock had a trading volume of 346,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,881,952. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

