ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Short Interest Down 89.4% in February

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the January 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SCOB stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 69.6% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 20,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

