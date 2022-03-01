Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 70000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company has a market capitalization of C$9.33 million and a P/E ratio of -16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09.
About Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN)
