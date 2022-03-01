Scotiabank Trims Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Target Price to C$48.50

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$48.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.19.

Power Co. of Canada stock traded down C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,988. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.02. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$30.76 and a 12 month high of C$44.53. The company has a current ratio of 95.52, a quick ratio of 81.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

